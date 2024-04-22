'Heatwave spell in east India to continue for 5 days': IMD

NEW DELHI: A searing heatwave gripped major parts of India with maximum temperatures ranging from 43 degrees Celsius to 46°C in many regions, especially East India. The India Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast severe heatwave spell over East India during the next five days.

In North India, Bulandshahar sizzled at 44°C and Jharkhand’s Bhargora at 46 °C, according to IMD bulletin. Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and a few pockets of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Vidharbha have been experiencing heatwaves for the past one week.

“It will continue like this for another week. A severe heatwave condition will prevail over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and few pockets of Odisha,” IMD said.

A heatwave is declared when temperature increases to 40°C in plains, 37°C in coastal areas and 30°C in hilly regions with a departure from normal of at least 4.5°C. A severe heatwave is declared with departures from normal of at least 6.5°C.

Gangetic West Bengal is on the boil where departure of temperatures from normal had been ranging from 4.5°C to 7.6°C in different districts. In Odisha, departure of temperatures from normal had been ranging from 1.4°C to 6.1°C. (See table).

A newsreader in the Kolkata branch of Doordarshan fainted during on air reporting. The Odisha government on Sunday announced summer vacation for school students from

April 25. Bangladesh also closed schools and colleges due to heatwave. Soaring temperature has also been impacting the general election process as the first phase recorded low turnout.

Experts say rising temperature is one of the reasons for lower turnout. The Election Commission has already issued an advisory urging voters to take precautions.