J&K terror conspiracy case: NIA raids nine places belonging to Pak-backed terrorists in Valley

The premises covered during the raids belonged to hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers (OGWs) associated with newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of proscribed terrorist outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, and Al-Qaeda.

Additionally, locations belonging to sympathizers of these organizations were extensively searched.

A senior NIA official stated, "The agency's teams cracked down on the properties and conducted elaborate searches on Monday morning as part of its investigation into the case, registered by it suo moto on June 21, 2022. The case relates to a terror conspiracy involving plans by the banned terrorist organizations and their newly floated offshoots to unleash violence in J&K by using sticky bombs, IEDs, and small arms."

These outfits, backed by their Pakistan-based masters and mentors, have been conspiring, both in physical and cyber space, to carry out terror acts aimed at disturbing the peace and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir by radicalizing local youth and mobilizing overground workers.

The outfits include,"The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF, and others.

All of them are affiliated with the banned terrorist organizations and were floated as fronts to carry out the nefarious agenda of the main militant groups after they were banned by the Government of India under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act."