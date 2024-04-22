Manipur: 37.54% voter turnout till 11 am in repolling at 11 booths

IMPHAL: A voter turnout of 37.54 per cent was recorded till 11 am in repolling at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, officials said on Monday.

The decision about fresh polling was taken following a directive from the Election Commission, which declared voting held at these stations on April 19 as null and void.

"Voters queued up since early morning to exercise their franchise at all the 11 polling stations, which was affected by riot-like situation on Friday."