'Modernity will remain the country’s body, spirituality its soul,' says Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India’s strength to envision centuries and millennia and its farsighted approach have made it the longest-living civilization and a haven for humanity.
“It is India which thinks not for self but for all and believes in everyone. It is India which not only talks about traditions but also policies. It is India which talks about the universe in the body, Brahma in the world, and Shiva in the living being,” Modi said at the inauguration of the 2550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvan Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam.
The Prime Minister said humanity is expecting peace from India in these times of conflict and this growing profile is due to its cultural image, growing capabilities, and foreign policy. “Today we put forward the principles of truth and non-violence with full confidence in the global fora. We tell the world that the solution to the global problem is found in the ancient Indian culture and tradition. This is why India is making a place for itself as ‘Vishwa Bandhu’ in a divided world,” he said.
Modi also underlined that India is proof that it becomes impossible to stop a nation when the feeling of self-respect awakens. “For India, modernity is its body, spirituality is its soul. If spirituality is removed from modernity, anarchy is born,” he added.
“We never attack other countries to win over them; we have overcome our shortcomings by improving ourselves. That is why difficult times have come and in every era some sage or the other has appeared to guide us. Great civilizations ended, but India found its own way,” the PM said.
Paying tributes to Acharya Vidyasagarji Maharaj, he recalled his recent meeting with him and said his “blessings are still guiding us.” Modi noted the initial phase of Amrit Kaal when the nation was working towards a golden century of independence. He also noted the 75th year of the Constitution and the festival of democracy that will decide the future direction of the nation.
“Amrit Kaal is not merely a resolution but a spiritual inspiration allowing us to live through immortality and eternity,” . Modi also released a commemorative stamp and coin on the occasion.