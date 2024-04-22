'Modernity will remain the country’s body, spirituality its soul,' says Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India’s strength to envision centuries and millennia and its farsighted approach have made it the longest-living civilization and a haven for humanity.

“It is India which thinks not for self but for all and believes in everyone. It is India which not only talks about traditions but also policies. It is India which talks about the universe in the body, Brahma in the world, and Shiva in the living being,” Modi said at the inauguration of the 2550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvan Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam.

The Prime Minister said humanity is expecting peace from India in these times of conflict and this growing profile is due to its cultural image, growing capabilities, and foreign policy. “Today we put forward the principles of truth and non-violence with full confidence in the global fora. We tell the world that the solution to the global problem is found in the ancient Indian culture and tradition. This is why India is making a place for itself as ‘Vishwa Bandhu’ in a divided world,” he said.