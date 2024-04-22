Noida pet owner attempts to cremate dead dog, villagers extinguish burning pyre

NEW DELHI: In a surprising case of 'extreme love' for their pet, a family tried to cremate their dog with religious rituals at a crematorium in Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh but were stopped midway by the angry villagers.

The incident took place on Monday morning in the Sarfabad area that comes under the jurisdiction of sector 113 police station in Noida.

A police officer informed that a family had reached a crematorium early in the day with their dead pet to perform its cremation. "They kept the body of the dead pet on the stack of wood and lit the pyre after performing religious rituals," the officer told The New Indian Express.

However, the residents of Sarfabad village got to know about the activity that an animal is being cremated in their area which irked them and they reached the crematorium.

The angry villagers stopped the process and extinguished the burning pyre on which the dog was kept, which led to an argument between the family and the villagers. By the time the pyre was extinguished, the carcass had been partially burnt.

The police received a call regarding the incident and immediately reached the spot. The villagers and the deceased pet's family were called to the police station where they were pacified.

The pet's family then agreed to bury their pet and the instructions were duly followed.