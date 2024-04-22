'Opposition trying to save dynasties, BJP fulfils its promises': Nadda

MUMBAI: BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday launched an attack on the opposition parties, saying they were trying hard to save their dynastic politics.
“Be it the Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP) or Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), the opposition parties are now trying hard to save their dynastic politics,” Nadda said, addressing a rally in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district.
Nadda claimed the BJP provided a stable government in the last 10 years and crucial issues like the practice of instant triple talaq and the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya were resolved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.
“We also provided hundreds of thousands of homes to the homeless people and increased the reach of various government schemes, offering a comfortable life to the rural people,” he said.
“The BJP-led government also came up with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that now offers Indian citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Parsis and Christians (from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have come to India),” Nadda said.
“After Modi came to power, politics of the country changed and became more accountable to the people. In a way, it has become more responsible,” the BJP chief said.
Polling in the Buldhana and seven other Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held on April 26.
Meanwhile, addressing a rally in Malda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that no one can stop implementation of the CAA in West Bengal.
“Mamata didi says she will not allow CAA in her state. Why is she trying to hoodwink the people of West Bengal?” Singh asked.
He said the CAA is not meant to take away anyone’s citizenship, but is a law for granting Indian citizenship to people displaced from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on religious grounds.
The defence minister said that India is treated with respect under the Narendra Modi-led government, unlike under previous dispensations. “When we say something in an international forum, it is being listened to with respect,” Singh said, adding that Modi’s pledge is to turn India into a developed country by 2047.