'Opposition trying to save dynasties, BJP fulfils its promises': Nadda

MUMBAI: BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday launched an attack on the opposition parties, saying they were trying hard to save their dynastic politics.

“Be it the Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP) or Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), the opposition parties are now trying hard to save their dynastic politics,” Nadda said, addressing a rally in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district.

Nadda claimed the BJP provided a stable government in the last 10 years and crucial issues like the practice of instant triple talaq and the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya were resolved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“We also provided hundreds of thousands of homes to the homeless people and increased the reach of various government schemes, offering a comfortable life to the rural people,” he said.

“The BJP-led government also came up with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that now offers Indian citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Parsis and Christians (from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have come to India),” Nadda said.

“After Modi came to power, politics of the country changed and became more accountable to the people. In a way, it has become more responsible,” the BJP chief said.

Polling in the Buldhana and seven other Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held on April 26.

Meanwhile, addressing a rally in Malda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that no one can stop implementation of the CAA in West Bengal.