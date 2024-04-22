Power games | Musk uses EV clout to enter India's space sector

Fresh Start
Navy chief Hari Kumar to get new assignment
The Union government is likely to re-engage Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, under whose direct supervision Prime Minister Narendra Modi dived into the Arabian Sea to pray at the location where the underwater city of Dwarka is believed to have existed off the coast of Gujarat. The Prime Minister was accompanied by the elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS) and divers of the Indian Navy in his spiritual journey. Admiral Kumar is set to retire on April 30 this year and the government has named Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi as his successor. According to sources, Admiral Hari Kumar may be given an ambassadorial assignment. He is likely to be sent to New Zealand. Due to the current general elections in India, the process of Admiral Hari Kumar’s reappointment is likely to start after June 4 and may culminate by August.
Aiming for Sky
Musk uses EV clout to enter space sector
Elon Musk, who is the owner of not only the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla, but also the largest private spaceflight company SpaceX, has been locked in a hard bargain with the government to allow him entry into India’s space programme. According to sources, Musk is interested more in partnering with India in its space programme than in establishing an EV unit. The government, on the other hand, wants him to start with EV. Sources said Musk wants more clarity in the FDI policy announced by the government in February this year. This policy allows 100% FDI in certain segments of the space industry. Musk has agreed to bring Tesla cars in a semi knocked-down condition after the government’s recent decision to lower the import duty on EVs. He is, however, leveraging Tesla’s position as a bulwark against the Chinese EV makers to gain more generous investment conditions in the space segment. His decision to postpone India visit was due to business considerations and not linked to politics as some Congress leaders would like people to believe.
INDIA Trouble
Lalu, JMM pressure Cong to change candidates
There is trouble in the INDIA bloc in Jharkhand. RJD and JMM are not happy with the choice of Congress candidates in Chatra and Godda Lok Sabha constituencies. Congress had announced K N Tripathi as its candidate from Chatra and Deepika Pandey Singh from Godda. Tripathi is considered a weak candidate by Congress allies JMM and RJD. RJD chief Lalu Yadav has been putting pressure on Congress to field Arun Singh, while JMM wants former minister Girinath Singh fielded from the constituency. Sources said that the issue of these two seats was raised with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at Ranchi today by the JMM and RJD leaders. Kharge, who was in Ranchi for a joint INDIA group public meeting, has promised to get back after discussing the issue with state and central party leaders in charge of Jharkhand. According to sources, Congress may change at least one, if not both the candidates. Four-time MLA Pradip Yadav is the frontrunner to replace Deepika Pandey Singh from Godda.