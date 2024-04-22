Power games | Musk uses EV clout to enter India's space sector

Fresh Start

Navy chief Hari Kumar to get new assignment

The Union government is likely to re-engage Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, under whose direct supervision Prime Minister Narendra Modi dived into the Arabian Sea to pray at the location where the underwater city of Dwarka is believed to have existed off the coast of Gujarat. The Prime Minister was accompanied by the elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS) and divers of the Indian Navy in his spiritual journey. Admiral Kumar is set to retire on April 30 this year and the government has named Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi as his successor. According to sources, Admiral Hari Kumar may be given an ambassadorial assignment. He is likely to be sent to New Zealand. Due to the current general elections in India, the process of Admiral Hari Kumar’s reappointment is likely to start after June 4 and may culminate by August.

Aiming for Sky

Musk uses EV clout to enter space sector

Elon Musk, who is the owner of not only the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla, but also the largest private spaceflight company SpaceX, has been locked in a hard bargain with the government to allow him entry into India’s space programme. According to sources, Musk is interested more in partnering with India in its space programme than in establishing an EV unit. The government, on the other hand, wants him to start with EV. Sources said Musk wants more clarity in the FDI policy announced by the government in February this year. This policy allows 100% FDI in certain segments of the space industry. Musk has agreed to bring Tesla cars in a semi knocked-down condition after the government’s recent decision to lower the import duty on EVs. He is, however, leveraging Tesla’s position as a bulwark against the Chinese EV makers to gain more generous investment conditions in the space segment. His decision to postpone India visit was due to business considerations and not linked to politics as some Congress leaders would like people to believe.