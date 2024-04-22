Purnea's high-stakes triangular electoral battle heats up amid summer polls

PURNEA: Challenges thrown by the sweltering summer heat have failed to dampen electioneering in one of the high-profile Lok Sabha seats in Bihar’s Purnea, scheduled to go to the polls in the second phase on April 26.

HEAVY WEIGHTS IN FRAY

Named after the country’s oldest Shakti temple- the Puran Devi temple, Purnea is gearing up for a tough triangular contest among Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav (independent) against Santosh Kushwaha (JD-U) and Bima Bharti (RJD). This would be Bharti’s first election after ditching JDU for the RJD.

Wife of a muscleman Awadhesh Mandal, Bima Bharti, is five-time MLA from the Rupauli assembly seat in Purnea and had served as minister of sugarcane industries in the Nitish government earlier.

Being home to about 40% of the Muslim population, the district holds a significant place in the election, leading to all major parties putting in their political might to ensure the victory of their respective candidates.

POLL STRATEGIES

Bihar’s main Opposition determined to eat into Nitish Kumar’s (JD-U) extremely backward classes vote bank -- has fielded Bima Bharti, who belongs to a highly backward caste. But, three-time former MP from Purnea Pappu Yadav has jumped into the fray as an independent and turned the contest into a tough triangular.

As per poll experts, Yadav is doing nothing but queering pitch for both sitting and RJD-fielded candidates. Echoes of the high-decibel canvassing can be felt across the constituency in which 90% of people depend on agricultural work or migrate to other states for their livelihood. Hardly any wall of houses or public places can be seen donning posters of candidates carrying poll slogans of ‘Berozgari hatao’ or ‘Modi ki Guarantee’.