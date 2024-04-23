3 turncoats, an outsider battle it out at ‘NRI heartland’ of Jalandhar

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab Congress chief Mohinder Singh Kaypee on Monday ditched the party and entered the Lok Sabha fray from Jalandhar on SAD ticket, taking the number of turncoats in the NRI heartland to three.

BJP nominee Sushil Kumar Rinku (former AAP leader) and AAP’s Pawan Kumar Tinu (ex-SAD leader) are the two other defectors. In addition to them, in the fray is an outsider - Congress candidate (former CM Charanjit Singh Channi who earlier contested from Chamkaur Sahib Assembly constituency and shifted to Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.

Kaypee, a devout follower of the Radha Soami Dera at Beas, had recently met SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. He had gone to Delhi a few days back to meet the Congress leadership staking claim on the party ticket from Hoshiarpur, where he had contested in 2014 but was defeated by BJP’s Vijay Sampla.

In 2022, he was an aspirant from the Adampur Assembly seat but had lost the claim at the last moment to Sukhwinder Kotli, who emerged victorious. Kaypee happens to be a relative of Charanjit Singh Channi (whose nephew is wedded to Kaypee’s daughter).