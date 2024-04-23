Ajit Pawar promises caste census, reaches out to minorities

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar on Monday released his party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, highlighting that it will support the demand for a caste-based census, which its ally BJP has been side-stepping.
Addressing a gathering, the deputy chief minister said the NCP will also demand the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, for the former Maharashtra chief minister and defence minister Yashvantrao Chavan.
The manifesto promised semi-English school status to Urdu schools besides setting up an OBC welfare ministry at the Centre on the lines of state ministry and affordable houses to weaker sections of society. “The inclusive policy will be framed for the Haj pilgrimage. Besides, a separate financial policy will be made to empower minority students,” the 16-page manifesto read.
The party will also demand and give the classical language status to the Marathi language. It has also stated that as per the tribal population percentage, a fund will be reserved for tribal communities’ welfare at the Centre. The NCP’s former ally, Congress, has been demanding a nationwide caste-based census, while the BJP has been finding ways to counter it.
The NCP is a constituent of the Mahayuti alliance comprising the Shiv Sena and the BJP.
The other demands of the party include getting semi-English status to Urdu medium schools in the state and a minimum support price for farm produce, he said.
The party also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s contribution to the country in the last 10 years and his leadership. “Modi’s leadership will ensure our victory in the elections. There is no one from the opposition who can compete with him. He is the face of NDA,” it said. The manifesto also sounds a cautionary note following the Supreme Court’s directive, saying since the party’s clock symbol matter is sub judice, it use it until the final order of the apex court.
The manifesto dropped the image of Sharad Pawar and gave prominence to late Yashwantrao Chavan, the state’s first CM whose progressive legacy the two NCP factions want to carry forward.
