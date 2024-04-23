Ajit Pawar promises caste census, reaches out to minorities

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar on Monday released his party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, highlighting that it will support the demand for a caste-based census, which its ally BJP has been side-stepping.

Addressing a gathering, the deputy chief minister said the NCP will also demand the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, for the former Maharashtra chief minister and defence minister Yashvantrao Chavan.

The manifesto promised semi-English school status to Urdu schools besides setting up an OBC welfare ministry at the Centre on the lines of state ministry and affordable houses to weaker sections of society. “The inclusive policy will be framed for the Haj pilgrimage. Besides, a separate financial policy will be made to empower minority students,” the 16-page manifesto read.