Amroha: Battle ground of old rivalry

NEW DELHI: While Amroha parliamentary constituency, named after a historical town, is witnessing one of the quietest elections ever like many other western Uttar Pradesh segments, a section of the electorates vocally pledge allegiance to the political parties of their choice.

For a section of voters, the ongoing contest is to safeguard their pride and self-respect while for some others, it is a pay-back time to those who helped them at some point.

The third section comprising mostly young voters, concerned over unemployment and scant jobs, aren’t too enthusiastic but will vote for the party they have traditionally been supporting.