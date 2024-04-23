Australian journalist forced to leave India, says Centre refused to extend visa citing reportage

NEW DELHI: An Australian journalist on Tuesday claimed that she was forced to leave India after the government refused to extend her work visa, contending that her reportage had "crossed a line."

Avani Dias, the South Asia Bureau Chief of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, said she had to leave India on April 19, the day the Lok Sabha elections started, after the government objected to her reporting on the assassination of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

"Last week, I had to leave India abruptly. The Modi Government told me my visa extension would be denied, saying my reporting 'crossed a line'," Dias said on X.