Civil services panel working on Karmayogi Competency Model

NEW DELHI: The civil services’ Capacity Building Commission is developing an Amrit Gyaan Kosh, a repository of best practices in public administration in the form of case studies.
A Karmayogi Competency Model, an indigenous HR management framework to harmonise the definition of competencies will soon come up, said Pramod Kumar Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, on Monday in a virtual address to a Central training institution workshop on the capacity building needs of the country’s civil services.
It was essential for civil servants to be empowered to drive meaningful change, uphold the principles of good governance, and deliver efficient services. “The government’s focus is on good governance, citizen-centricity, future readiness and performance enhancement,” said Mishra while highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.
On the role of training institutes in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat, Mishra said, “Each of them brings strengths and expertise which can be valuable for the entire bureaucracy.” The ecosystem needs system-level strengthening, he said, adding an institutional and well-considered approach to capacity-building can enable every civil servant to perform optimally.
The principal secretary said the level of people’s expectations was different as the government been focuses on fulfilling the basic needs of the people, many of whom live below the poverty line. “For today’s aspirational India, the government has to be a facilitator. From regulator, we have to become supporter. And for this, attitudes have to be changed. As the custodian of a vast human resource, for the government of India this is the biggest challenge,” he said.
Mishra advised the training institutes to develop an ecosystem around their domain of expertise and become knowledge hubs — centres of excellence that everyone can benefit from. For this, Mishra advised the training academies to collaborate with universities and research institutions.
“The digital revolution presents unprecedented opportunities to enhance efficiency, transparency, and responsiveness of government services. From e-learning platforms and virtual classrooms to data analytics and artificial intelligence, we must leverage cutting-edge technologies to empower our civil servants and optimise decision-making processes,” he said, adding, “Officers must be familiarised with these technologies from a very early stage.”
Mishra hoped the workshop would deliberate on all these aspects of capacity building and come out with concrete action points.
