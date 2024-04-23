Civil services panel working on Karmayogi Competency Model

NEW DELHI: The civil services’ Capacity Building Commission is developing an Amrit Gyaan Kosh, a repository of best practices in public administration in the form of case studies.

A Karmayogi Competency Model, an indigenous HR management framework to harmonise the definition of competencies will soon come up, said Pramod Kumar Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, on Monday in a virtual address to a Central training institution workshop on the capacity building needs of the country’s civil services.

It was essential for civil servants to be empowered to drive meaningful change, uphold the principles of good governance, and deliver efficient services. “The government’s focus is on good governance, citizen-centricity, future readiness and performance enhancement,” said Mishra while highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.