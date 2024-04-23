Dateline Kishanganj in 3-way contest

PATNA : The Muslim-dominated Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar is likely to witness a triangular fight with Asadudddin Owaisi’s

AIMIM hoping for a split in Muslim votes and also trying to cash in on anti-incumbency being allegedly faced by sitting Congress MP Dr Mohammad Jawed.

The constituency, which has over 68% Muslim voters, will vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha election on April 26. While Congress has given ticket to its MP Dr Mohammad

Jawed, JD (U) has fielded Mujahid Alam. On the other hand, state AIMIM chief Akhtarul Iman has also thrown his hat into the ring.