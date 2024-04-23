Dateline Kishanganj in 3-way contest

PATNA : The Muslim-dominated Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar is likely to witness a triangular fight with Asadudddin Owaisi’s
AIMIM hoping for a split in Muslim votes and also trying to cash in on anti-incumbency being allegedly faced by sitting Congress MP Dr Mohammad Jawed.
The constituency, which has over 68% Muslim voters, will vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha election on April 26. While Congress has given ticket to its MP Dr Mohammad
Jawed, JD (U) has fielded Mujahid Alam. On the other hand, state AIMIM chief Akhtarul Iman has also thrown his hat into the ring.
There are six assembly segments in the constituency — Kishanganj, Thakurganj, Bahadurganj, Kochadhamanan, Baisi and Amnour. Of these, four MLAs are from the RJD and one each from the Congress and the AIMIM.
In the 2020 Bihar assembly election, AIMIM sprang a surprise by winning five assembly seats. Four MLAs later switched to RJD later.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mohammad Jawed of Congress won by securing 33.32% of the votes polled. He won against Mahmood Ashraf of JD (U) who could manage to secure 30.19% of the votes polled. In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Mohammad Asrarul Haque of Congress won by defeating his nearest rival Dr. Dilip Jaiswal of BJP.
Deciding factors
Kishanganj is a part of Bihar’s Seemanchal region bordering West Bengal and Nepal and is close to the Bangladesh border. The Citizen Amendment Act has not rattled the residents in the Muslim-dominated constituency. On the other hand, soaring prices of essential commodities, poverty, migration, unemployment and poor healthcare have emerged major issues.
PM Narendra Modi recently raised the CAA issue prominently during his rally in neighbouring Purnea. However, people generally reject CAA or NRC as mere poll gimmick, said a local Pramod Kumar.
Lowest income
Kishanganj is one of the poorest districts of Bihar with a per capita income of Rs 23,000 (as per Economic Survey 2022) and a low literacy level. Within the Muslim electorate, the support of Soorjapuri Muslims (estimated around 5 lakh) is considered crucial for the victory of any candidate. Barring in 1967, the constituency has elected only Muslim candidates.
“This time Muslim voters are fully determined to vote en bloc against BJP (read NDA). We are united and our votes will not be divided,” claimed Mohammad Javed Anwar, a city resident.
AIMIM a spoiler?
It all depends on how many votes AIMIM’s Akhtarul Iman gets. But Iman is not a new face for the voters. He had unsuccessfully contested elections in 2019 too. Iman is currently an MLA from Amour assembly constituency.
The JD(U) changed the candidate. “We are relying on various welfare works initiated by our leader Nitish Kumar, who has brought about a transformation in madrssas and other institutions where children of Muslim community study,” said JD(U) nominee Mujahid Alam.
Nitish at an election rally also reminded people of Muslim community not to forget the development works carried out for the community by the state government. Former Union minister and BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain was also present in rally to show that NDA was intact.
The JD(U) candidate has an advantage that he will get a lion’s share of 30% votes of the Hindus in the constituency.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has campaigned for the party nominee. His visit appears to have enthused party workers who work as a cohesive force to ensure reelection of Javed for a second term.
Former deputy Chief Minister and RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has also asked RJD workers to ensure the Congress victory. Congress is an RJD ally, a part of the Bihar grand alliance. It was the only constituency from where Congress won the seat in 2019 general election.
Dr Jawed claims he is going to repeat history despite an anti-incumbency factor against the sitting MP.
Amid claims and counterclaims, voters in Kishanganj are silent on lending their support. However, Congress nominee appears to have an edge.
As for infrastructure, roads have become better and bridges have come up. The changed landscape has acres of standing maize crops, small tea gardens that have sprung up in the district as businessmen set up new ventures.