Even listening to Hanuman Chalisa becomes crime under Cong rule: PM Modi

"Two-three days ago, I exposed this vote bank politics of Congress as appeasement politics; this has angered Congress and its INDI Alliance so much that they have started abusing Modi everywhere," he said while asking "why the Congress is scared of the truth and hiding its policies".

"It is written in their manifesto that they will survey the wealth. Their leader had said in a speech that X-ray of wealth will be done," he said, adding, "When Modi exposed the secret, your hidden agenda came out and you are trembling".

The prime minister also charged that it is difficult to follow one's faith under Congress rule.

"Even listening to Hanuman Chalisa becomes crime under Congress rule," he said.

His remarks come on a day when the country is celebrating Hanuman Jayanti.

