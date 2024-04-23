Global military expenditure in 2023 was at all-time high of $2,443 bn: Report

BENGALURU: India ranked fourth in military spending at $83.6 billion after the United States, China and Russia in 2023. “It’s military expenditure was 4.2 per cent higher than in 2022,” stated the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) in its just released Military Expenditure Database for 2023.

According to the study, in 2023, the “global military expenditure rose for the ninth consecutive year to an all-time high of $2443 billion, which is an increase of 6.8 per cent from 2022. For the first time since 2009, military expenditure went up in all five of the geographical regions defined by SIPRI, with particularly large increases recorded in Europe, Asia and Oceania and the Middle East.”

This (2023) saw the “steepest year-on-year increase since 2009. The 10 largest spenders in 2023—led by the United States, China and Russia — all increased their military spending,” added the study.

According to SIPRI the “unprecedented rise in military spending was a direct response to the global deterioration in peace and security,” said Nan Tian, senior researcher, Military Expenditure and Arms Production Programme, SIPRI. He cautioned that the “states are prioritizing military strength but they risk an action–reaction spiral in the increasingly volatile geopolitical and security landscape.”