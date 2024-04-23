Om Birla faces Raje loyalist in Kota

JAIPUR: The poll battle in Kota-Bundi Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan has drawn attention as Speaker Om Birla of the BJP is contesting against Congress candidate Prahlad Gunjal.

Gunjal, who was a loyalist of former CM Vasundhara Raje, switched allegiance from the BJP to Congress two months ago. Local residents say the intensity of the contest this time was absent in Kota-Bundi seat in the past 15 years. The interest in this election has surged following lower voter turnout in the first phase of polling.

Muslims form the largest group with approximately 2.70 lakh voters, followed by Meena voters at 2.25 lakh. Gunjal hails from the Gurjar caste, which accounts for around 1.90 lakh voters in the constituency. Traditionally Gurjars have been supporters of the BJP.

Om Birla is known for his expertise in election management and has a well-organised management team backing him. His gentle and approachable manner is helping him strike a chord with voters. “Furthermore, Birla enjoys backing from both state and national BJP organizations,” an analyst said. “As the Lok Sabha Speaker, he has a strong presence in each assembly area and he benefits from a robust social media team,” the analyst said.