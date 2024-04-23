Over 52,000 children educated since 1960: Tibetan Children's Villages leads in exile education infrastructure

DHARAMSHALA: When His Holiness, the Dalai Lama, came to India in 1960 he learnt of around 51 young children finding it hard to survive with the large batch of refugees that fled from Tibet.

To accommodate these children came up the idea of setting up the Tibetian Children Village (TCV) in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. The school was subsequently run by HH Dalai Lama’s sisters.

"TCV is the largest education infrastructure in exile which focuses on retaining the ethos of Tibet while providing holistic education. It’s a boarding school that takes care of over 1000 students at present from age 3 to 18 as the school has classes up to 12th standard in Dharamshala alone. If we factor in the other seven schools there are over 5500 students,’’ the President of TCV, Sonam Sichoe, told this newspaper.

Sonam came to India when he was 10 years old in 1970 and studied in TCV. Over 52,000 children have studied in TCV since 1960, which now includes a total of 7 other schools spread across different parts of India- bringing the total to 8 schools.