Palghat: Old warhorse defending the ‘Red Fort’ in Tipu’s forgotten land

With Kerala’s pride at stake, Palghat is a fastness the Congress is trying to hold. It sees the Lok Sabha election as preparatory for the next Assembly polls two years away. Unlike the communists, the Congress cannot mobilise people to sweat it out in 45 degree heat. The temperature, however, doesn’t deter the Srikanthan who has a grassroots rep as a hands-on MP, distributing new clothes to Anakatty’s adivas or embarking on a door-to-door campaign.

Palakkad is a declared A-Plus seat for BJP, though Srikanthan perceives the campaign as a two-way contest between him and the Left. In spite of such fissures there’s no personal mud being flung about; if there is, it is local Congressmen maligning their own candidate. Though Tipu converted locals by the sword, slaughtering Nair and Ezhava fighters in the hundreds, his ghost haunts neither the sun-dappled village lanes where serpent gods laze under ancient banyan trees nor the glitzy new malls in town. A colonial relic that has survived for two centuries is a pedestal with five vintage lamps which stands at the Fort Maidan junction; it was built to honour an Indian Collector who died for his dignity. However, it will be known soon whether Tipu’s Fort or the Five Lamps are symbols of acceptance or travesties. In Palghat, history always shapes the winner.

The state is a bastion which Hindutva has been attempting to storm over the last decade, and Palakkad with its notable Hindu and Muslim population is high on the saffron list. No politician can afford to ignore tribal vote in poverty-scathed Attapadi