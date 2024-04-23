PM will never tell you this...: Jairam Ramesh

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government on Tuesday and alleged that the PM will never tell you that today, 21 billionaires together have more wealth than 70 crore Indians.

In a post on X, Jairam said, "More than 40 per cent of the wealth created in the country from 2012 to 2021 has gone to just 1 per cent of the population. About 64 per cent of the total goods and services tax (GST) in the country comes from the poor, lower middle class and middle class."

"Over the past ten years, most of the public assets and resources have been sold to one or two companies--economists have pointed out that the growing monopolies in the economy have led to inflation. Today, 21 billionaires together have more wealth than 70 crore Indians," Jairam alleged.

Further, the Congress leader added that India needs rapid economic growth, needs much more inclusive economic growth and needs more sustainable environmental development.