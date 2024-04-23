Rajnath in Siachen on 40th anniv of Op Meghdoot

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield, on Wednesday to conduct a first-hand assessment of the security situation.

The Ministry of Defence stated, “Following aerial reconnaissance, the Defence Minister landed at a forward post at an altitude of 15,100 feet and received a detailed briefing on operational readiness in the Siachen Glacier and the prevailing security situation.”

“The Defence Minister also discussed operational challenges with the Commanders on the ground,” the MoD added.

The Siachen Glacier region holds military significance for the country and is recognized as the highest militarized zone globally, where soldiers contend with frostbite and high winds. Rajnath interacted with soldiers deployed in extreme weather and tough terrain conditions. The Minister was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, and General Officer Commanding, 14 Corps Lieutenant General Rashim Bali.

Addressing the soldiers, Rajnath Singh commended them for their valour and determination in protecting the motherland under extreme conditions. He emphasized the nation’s perpetual indebtedness to the Armed Forces personnel, stating that their sacrifices ensure every citizen’s safety. “We lead peaceful lives knowing our brave soldiers stand steadfast at the borders. Their acts

of bravery and unwavering determination in the icy cold glacier will be remembered with pride and serve as inspiration for future generations,” he remarked.

The Defence Minister described Siachen as more than just land—it symbolizes India’s sovereignty and determination. He likened Siachen to the capital of courage, grit, and determination, akin to Delhi as the national capital, Mumbai as the financial capital, and Bengaluru as the technology capital.

Recently celebrating the 40th anniversary of the success of Operation Meghdoot, Rajnath Singh hailed the operation, launched by the Indian Army in Siachen on April 13, 1984, as a golden chapter in the country’s military history.

“The success of Operation Meghdoot fills us with pride,” he asserted. Strategically situated between the Saltoro Ridge and the Karakoram Ranges, the region overlooks Gilgit-Baltistan of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). It is close to the Karakoram Pass, through which the Karakoram Highway connects Gilgit-Baltistan to China’s Xinjiang Province. The Glacier region is also near the Shaksgam Valley, ceded to China by Pakistan.