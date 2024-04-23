SP names nephew from Kannauj, 5 Yadav family members in fray

LUCKNOW: Putting a lid on the possibility of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav contesting the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, the party on Monday announced the name of his nephew Tej Pratap Yadav as the party candidate from Kannauj.

With the announcement of Tej Pratap’s name, now five members of Yadav family are in fray — Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri, Akshaya Yadav from Firozabad, Aditya Yadav from Badaun and Dharmendra Yadav from Azamgarh.

Initially, Akhilesh had shown an inclination to contest from the seat but after his run-in with jailed SP leader Azam Khan over Rampur Lok Sabha seat, the SP chief withdrew himself from the contest from any seat in the state.

During Akhilesh’s meeting with Azam Khan in Sitapur jail on March 22, the latter had suggested the SP chief to contest from Rampur but Akhilesh did not agree to it and announced that he would not contest the Lok Sabha polls at all.