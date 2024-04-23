TN rejects report on Mullaiperiyar dam in SC

NEW DELHI: The Tamil Nadu government filed its objections in the Supreme Court on Monday, pertaining to the Survey of India (SOI) report on the construction of the mega car parking project near the Mullaiperiyar dam, and sought rejection of the report. The government affidavit was in response to the SOI report filed in the Supreme Court on March 5 in a sealed cover stating that the park is not constructed within the leased water area and does not affect the water reserve areas.

The original suit filed by TN relating to the removal of encroachment of leased area by the construction of a car park by the Kerala government came up for hearing on Monday before a bench led by Justice Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, who took all the submissions of TN into record and fixed the matter for further hearing to July 10. The Supreme Court gave Kerala four weeks to file its reply to the objections raised by Tamil Nadu and asked the two states to finalise the core legal issues that need to be adjudicated upon.

The Tamil Nadu state’s affidavit said the survey team ought to have involved other agencies for ascertaining the original ground level instead of arriving at a conclusion based on “presumption and surmise”.