Two students from Telangana killed in traffic collision in US' Arizona

WASHINGTON: Two Indian students in the United States were killed on the spot in a head-on traffic collision near Lake Pleasant in Arizona, according to police.

The victims, reportedly from Telangana, have been identified as 19-year-old Nivesh Mukka and 19-year-old Goutham Parsi.

They were enrolled as international students at Arizona State University.

According to the Peoria Police, the fatal traffic collision occurred around 6:18 pm on April 20, when they responded to a report of a collision on Castle Hot Springs Road, just north of State Route 74.

The multiple-vehicle collision involved two vehicles -- a white 2024 Kia Forte and a red 2022 Ford F150 -- that had collided head-on.