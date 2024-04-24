Assam: Muslim votes matter, BJP has edge in 5 seats

Despite having a large number of Muslim voters, the BJP managed to win this central Assam constituency four times – 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014. This was primarily because of the division of Muslim votes. The Muslims had then voted for the Congress as well as the AIUDF. The Congress had stopped the BJP’s juggernaut in 2019 when the AIUDF did not contest.

The AIUDF fielded a strong candidate in Aminul Islam, who is an MLA, this time around. His main rivals will be sitting MP Pradyut Bordoloi of the Congress and Suresh Borah of the BJP.

The BJP is expected to win the Silchar seat but faces a stiff challenge from the Congress in Karimganj. The BJP replaced Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy with minister Parimal Suklabaidya and renominated sitting MP Kripanath Malla in Karimganj.

The contest in Silchar will be between Suklabaidya and the Congress’ Surya Kanta Sarkar. In Karimganj, the Congress’ Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, who is a senior lawyer, is expected to give Malla a run for his money.

In past elections, the BJP had an advantage in both Silchar and Karimganj seats when Hindus were (and they still are) in a majority in Silchar while Muslims could not contest from Karimganj as it was reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC).