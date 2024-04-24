‘Be kind whenever possible, it is always possible’

DHARAMSHALA: When His Holiness the Dalai Lama came to India in 1960, he learned about around 51 young children struggling to survive among the large group of refugees who fled from Tibet. With the objective of accommodating these children, the idea of setting up the Tibetan Children’s Village (TCV) in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, was born. The school was subsequently managed by HH Dalai Lama’s sisters.

“TCV is the largest educational infrastructure in exile, focusing on preserving the ethos of Tibet while providing holistic education. It’s a boarding school that currently caters to over 1,000 students aged 3 to 18, with classes up to the 12th standard in Dharamshala alone.

If we include the other seven schools, there are over 5,500 students,” stated Sonam Sichoe, the President of TCV, in an interview with this newspaper. Sonam arrived in India at the age of 10 in 1970 and studied at TCV. Over 52,000 children have studied at TCV since 1960, which now includes a total of 7 other schools spread across different parts of India, bringing the total to 8 schools.

The education of one child incurs a monthly expenditure of around Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 ($80), but many sponsors have taken charge of these expenses. Nearly Rs 50 crore comes in as aid from across the world, with US AID being one of the largest contributors to this program.