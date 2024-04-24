EC orders action against school for using students in Gadkari campaign

MUMBAI : The Maharashtra chief electoral officer has asked the Nagpur education officer to take action against the director of a school for engaging students in the election campaign of union minister Nitin Gadkari, officials said on Tuesday.

The move came based on a complaint filed by the Congress on April 4. Maharashtra Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londe had complained to the chief electoral officer that NSVM Phulwari School in Nagpur had violated the election code of conduct for using the students to welcome Gadkari in scorching heat on April 1 and demanded action against the school authorities.

Londe welcomed the chief electoral officer’s decision to take action against the school director, but asked for action against Nitin Gadkari as well.

The complaint said students of NSVM Phulwari High School participated in the campaign rally of BJP’s Nagpur candidate Nitin Gadkari in Vaishali Nagar area between 12 noon and 1 pm.

After getting the complaint, the chief electoral officer conducted hearing and called the headmaster and administrator of the school. After the hearing, it was concluded that the school director was responsible for using the students.

“Using school children for political campaigns is wrong and is in violation of the election code of conduct. The clear directives of the Election Commission not to use children in election-related programmes were ignored by BJP and its candidate,” Londe said.

“Taking cognisance of this complaint, it has been directed to take action against the school director but no action has been taken against Nitin Gadkari and the BJP. Both Gadkari and the director of the school are guilty in this case,” he said.

