Encounter underway in J-K's Bandipora, helicopters deployed for aerial surveillance of terrorists

Officials said there are no reports of any casualty so far on either side.
Representational image of a Security personnel in position at an encounter site in J&K. (Photo | PTI)
SRINAGAR: Helicopters were pressed into service for aerial surveillance of hiding terrorists after an encounter broke out between security forces and ultras in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Wednesday, officials said.

"A contact was established between #terrorists and security forces in the early morning in Renji forest area of Aragam, #Bandipora," Kashmir Zone Police said on X.

The Army has pressed helicopters into service for aerial surveillance to prevent the terrorists from fleeing, the officials said.

They said a massive search operation is underway and further details are awaited.

