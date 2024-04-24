Forces make inroads in Chhattisgarh, find Naxal memorials hiding casualties

On a close scrutiny of the memorial, the CRPF troops found that the names of eight Naxals killed in that incident were engraved, the official said, adding that this indicated intense fight between forces and Naxals during the worst attack on them, where 76 CRPF jawans were killed.

At that point in time, the forces could not ascertain the number of casualties on the Naxals side, as they had not announced anything in this regard, he said.

In 2010, the Naxals ambushed the CRPF troopers, when they were returning after a three-day anti-Maoist operation. The team was taking a break at around 6 am after traveling all night when the attack happened. Around 1,000 Maoists positioned on the neighbouring hilltop attacked the forces, as they were aware of the CRPF movement.

Similarly, last week, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) destroyed a Naxal memorial in the Ekpad area of Kasturmeta. The ITBP stated that during an area domination patrol operation from Kasturmeta, Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh, they sent a strong message to the left extremists by destroying their memorial built in front of the primary school in the area. The officials said the memorial was built in remembrance of Naxals killed in an attack five years ago, in which they had claimed no casualties.

