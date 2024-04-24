In Rajasthan's Banswara LS seat, Congress campaigning against own candidate

BANSWARA: A peculiar poll battle is on the cards in the tribal-dominated Banswara-Dungarpur Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan where the Congress is appealing to the people not to vote for its candidate.

The reason: After much flip-flop, the Congress decided to form an alliance with the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) and the two parties fielded their joint candidate -- Rajkumar Roat.

However, the Congress candidate, Arvind Damor, whose name was announced before the stitching of the alliance, has refused to withdraw his nomination.

What was supposed to be a bipolar contest between the BJP and the Congress-BAP alliance has turned into a three-way fight with Damor likely to divide the Congress votes thus, giving an edge to the saffron party candidate -- Mahendrajit Singh Malviya.

While the local leadership of the Congress has appealed to the people to vote for Roat instead of their own candidate, Damor has claimed that he has the support of a section of the party leaders who are against the alliance with the BAP.

Vikas Bamnia, a district-level leader, and the son of Congress MLA Arjun Bamnia said the party was supporting Roat.

"Our stand is clear, we are supporting the BAP candidate. We are working keeping in mind the sentiments of the people and the directions received from the party," Bamnia said.

Another local Congress leader said Roat was the official candidate of the Congress-BAP alliance.

"We are asking people clearly to not vote for the Congress candidate (Damor)," the leader said.

Although, several local residents told PTI that the contest was primarily between Malviya and Roat, some were of the view that Damor's refusal to toe the party line was embarrassing for the Congress.

BAP, which was established in southern Rajasthan ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, has three MLAs, including Roat.

Banswara-Dungarpur is a reserved seat for Scheduled Tribes and will go to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed a rally here on Sunday.