India ranks low in early disaster warning

According to the report, only five out of 21 countries performed well on each indicator. It means people of these countries can access a multi-hazard early warning system. These five countries are Korea, Qatar, Japan, Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar. In 2023, various parts of the country experienced extreme weather events like extremely heavy rainfall, floods, landslide, lightning, thunderstorm, heat wave, snowfall, cold wave and hailstorm, among others, which caused about 2450 deaths, out of which more than 1330 were due to lightning and thunderstorm.

The annual mean land surface air temperature average over India during 2023 was +0.65°C above the long-term average (period 1981-2010). The year 2023 was the second warmest year on record after 2016 since nationwide records commenced in 1901. In 2023, there were 6 cyclones formed over the north Indian Ocean. Of these, 3 were Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm “Mocha”, “Biparjoy” and “Tej”, two were Severe Cyclonic Storm “Michaung” and Midhili, one was Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “Hamoon”. Of these, 4 cyclones, viz. Mocha, Hamoon, Midhili, and Michaung, formed over the Bay of Bengal & two cyclones, namely Biparjoy and Tej, over the Arabian Sea.

In addition to it, there was below the normal rainfall observed in both during southwest monsoon and northeast monsoon season in 2023. Moreover, a significant glacial lake outburst flood originating in South Lhonak in North Sikkim led to the catastrophic collapse of the Teesta III hydroelectric dam, causing widespread devastation downstream.

According to the National Emergency Response Centre of India (NDMI), there were over 100 deaths and over 70 people went missing.