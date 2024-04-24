‘Jobs were sold for lakhs of rupees’: Shah slams Didi govt

KOLKATA : A day after the Calcutta High Court scrapped the 2016 School Service Commission’s teachers’ recruitment calling it illegal, Union Home Minister

Amit Shah accused the ruling TMC government of being riddled with corruption.

“It is a matter of shame that jobs were sold for lakhs of rupees. This cut-money culture and corruption must end in West Bengal. The TMC can never stop it, only the BJP can,” said the home minister.

At a rally in Karandighi at Uttar Dinajpur, Shah said Rs 10-15 lakh were paid for each job. “Not less than Rs 51 crore were recovered from (former Bengal minister) Partha Chatterjee’s home. Mamata Banerjee

came to power on the slogan of Maa, Maati, Manush. In Sandeshkhali, Maa was tortured, Maati was given to Bangladeshi infiltrators and Manush have been suffering due to corruption,” said Shah.

“Look at TMC leaders’ houses…Those who stayed in thatched-roof houses today own four-storeyed houses, roam around in cars. This is your money,” Shah said.

Hitting out at the Congress over remarks by its leaders that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be repealed if they were voted to power, Shah said: “Neither the Congress nor Mamata Banerjee can dare touch the CAA.” The Congress and Mamata Banerjee are against the CAA as they want to help the infiltrators, he alleged.

“You gave us 18 seats last time. Modi ji gave Ram Mandir. Give us 35 seats this time, we will stop infiltration,” he said.

“They are opposing the law since it will help Hindu refugees to get citizenship,” the senior BJP leader said.

The Centre last month implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, notifying the rules four years after the law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

In back-to-back rallies in Raiganj and Kumarganj on Monday, Mamata Banerjee had claimed that the BJP was in a panic mode after sensing defeat in the first phase of polling.

“Panic has set in the BJP camp. After the first phase of polling in nearly 100 seats across the country, they have sensed defeat. That is why they are making baseless statements. The rout of the saffron camp is only a matter of time,” she said.

‘Lakhs paid for each job’

Amit Shah said Rs 10-15 lakh were paid for each job. “Not less than Rs 51 crore were recovered from Partha Chatterjee’s home. Mamata Banerjee came to power on the slogan of Maa, Maati, Manush. In Sandeshkhali, Maa was tortured, Maati was given to Bangladeshi infiltrators and Manush have been suffering due to corruption,” said Shah.