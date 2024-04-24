Kalpana Soren takes charge, says BJP will get befitting reply

RANCHI: Kalpana Soren, who entered public life a few weeks ago and has been quite vocal against the NDA government at the centre, has once again challenged the centre, saying that the dictatorial forces conspiring to destroy democracy and the Constitution will receive a befitting reply in the upcoming elections.

Posting on social platform X immediately after the nomination of INDIA Alliance candidate from Singhbhum, Joba Manjhi, Kalpana Soren congratulated her in advance for her massive victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“Many congratulations, best wishes, and blessings to you, INDIA Alliance candidate, senior leader from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha @JobaMajhi, for filing nomination papers from Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat. Best wishes in advance to respected Mrs. Joba Ji for her massive victory. In the upcoming elections, the dictatorial forces conspiring to destroy democracy and the Constitution will receive a befitting reply,” posted Kalpana Soren on X, further adding, “Jharkhand Jhukega Nahin! INDIA Rukega Nahin!” (Jharkhand will not bow down! INDIA will not stop!), she added.

Earlier, Joba Manjhi filed her nomination after a road show during which Chief Minister Champai Soren, Kalpana Soren, Minister Deepak Biruwa, and other JMM leaders were present.

Joba Manjhi will be taking on NDA’s Geeta Koda, who has already filed her nomination on Monday. There is a direct contest between the two women candidates on the Singhbhum seat.

Geeta Koda had won the election on this seat on Congress ticket but left Congress and joined BJP just before the elections. Voting will be held on May 13 for Singhbum Lok Sabha seat.

Addressing a gathering, Soren said that BJP had been trying to topple the Soren government since it was formed in 2019, but he introduced welfare schemes and continued working in the interest of Adivasi-Moolwasi. Recruitment process for government jobs was on, but BJP put him in jail, hatching a conspiracy against him.