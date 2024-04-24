Mayawati pitches for statehood to west UP and HC bench in Meerut

NEW DELHI: Reiterating her promise to carve out a separate state comprising districts of western Uttar Pradesh, BSP chief Mayawati said that she would make all out efforts to get a bench of Allahabad High Court established in Meerut if voted to power.

“The central government has not been paying attention to it, but when we come to power at the Centre, we will take positive steps,” Mayawati said.

Addressing an election rally in support of her party nominee Devvrat Tyagi from Meerut, the BSP chief attacked both the Congress and BJP and targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP) on the issue of reservation, alleging the SP did not want people belonging to SC/ST communities to get quota benefits.

Referring to a resolution for a separate state passed during her regime in UP, the BSP chief claimed that her party had been of the view that the western region should be made a separate state for better development. “We had a resolution passed by the state assembly and sent to the central government, but they did not act on it,” she said.