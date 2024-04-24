Mayawati pitches for statehood to west UP and HC bench in Meerut

NEW DELHI: Reiterating her promise to carve out a separate state comprising districts of western Uttar Pradesh, BSP chief Mayawati said that she would make all out efforts to get a bench of Allahabad High Court established in Meerut if voted to power.
“The central government has not been paying attention to it, but when we come to power at the Centre, we will take positive steps,” Mayawati said.
Addressing an election rally in support of her party nominee Devvrat Tyagi from Meerut, the BSP chief attacked both the Congress and BJP and targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP) on the issue of reservation, alleging the SP did not want people belonging to SC/ST communities to get quota benefits.
Referring to a resolution for a separate state passed during her regime in UP, the BSP chief claimed that her party had been of the view that the western region should be made a separate state for better development. “We had a resolution passed by the state assembly and sent to the central government, but they did not act on it,” she said.
Mayawati alleged that the quota facility meant for the Dalits, Adivasis (STs), and OBCs in government jobs had not been filled in the country for years, and the quota in promotions for the SCs/STs was also made ineffective.
“I want to remind the members of the SCs/STs that when the SP was in power in Uttar Pradesh, it ended reservation in promotions. Will the members of these sections give even a single vote to them and waste it on a party bent upon finishing their reservation? The SP does not want SC/ST people to get full benefits of reservation,” she said.
She also warned against the “saam, daam, dand, bhed” policies allegedly being adopted by these parties to attain power.
Seeking votes for her party nominee from Meerut, Mayawati said that unlike the past elections, when her party fielded Muslim candidates, it has this time given a ticket to Devvrat Tyagi.