‘Missing’ Congress Surat candidate whose papers cancelled may join BJP

AHMEDABAD: A day after the BJP’s unco tested triumph in the Surat Lok Sabha seat, Prafull Togadia, Congress’ former leader of the Opposition in Surat corporation, has suggested that Nilesh Kumbhani, the party leader whose candidature faced rejection over alleged irregularities, is likely to defect to the BJP.

Reports indicate that Kumbhani has been unreachable on phone and is currently missing. However, Togadia asserted that Kumbhani is in Goa and is expected to return to Surat after reaching a settlement with the BJP.

Togadia, speaking to this newspaper, said: “Nilesh Kumbhani is reaching out to the people of Surat, claiming he has gone to file a case in the High Court against the cancellation of his candidature. The truth is, he is in Goa, accompanied by certain BJP supporters. Nilesh will soon join the BJP. Influential diamond industrialists from Surat are working towards his induction into the BJP.”