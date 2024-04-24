Nitish invokes ‘jungle raj’ in ‘emotional’ letter to voters

PATNA : Ahead of the second phase of the Lok Sabha election, Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar wrote an open letter to the people of Bihar, appealing to them to cast their votes in favour of NDA candidates in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. Nitish’s letter assumes special significance in view of the fact that JD(U) has fielded its candidates on all five seats going to the polls in the second phase. Votes will be cast in Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, Bhagalpur, and Banka in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election.

Nitish repeated what he has been saying in his numerous election rallies, but its importance cannot be undermined as it is the first such letter addressed to the people of the state. JD(U) leader highlighted how the state was transformed after the formation of the NDA government in 2005, leaving behind the past ‘Jungle Raj’. He also appealed to the voters to ensure the victory of NDA candidates in all 40 Lok Sabha constituencies by casting votes in their favour.

He also mentioned how the state’s coffers were depleted, basic amenities like roads, electricity, and hospitals were absent, and the state was afflicted with problems like rampant corruption, crime, kidnappings, murders, dacoities, and mafia dominance. Likewise, he also assured the people of the state to continue to work for the development of the state and provide jobs to youths.