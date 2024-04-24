Old rivalry crops up as Digvijaya, Jyotiraditya in fray from adjoining seats

BHOPAL: Old political rivalry between union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh has resurfaced in the Lok Sabha poll season.
“I’ve suffered for 17 years; I know him (Singh) better than himself. He’s coming to solicit votes now in Shivpuri and Guna. He destroyed Madhya Pradesh during his stint in power. During the Congress regime (Kamal Nath-led government), there was corruption in each and everything. I cut the wire of their money minting machine in 2020,” Scindia said recently in Guna constituency while justifying the pulling down of the Nath government by him and loyalist MLAs.
“Had I not pulled down the government, the money, which is now being credited into the accounts of women under the CM Ladli Behna Scheme, would have been pocketed by Congress leaders,” Scindia added.
Responding to Scindia’s attack, the Singh said, “While in the Congress, he (Scindia) used to threaten to take to streets for justice for farmers and guest teachers. But instead of hitting the streets, he boarded the BJP aircraft. He once claimed that the BJP was a party supported by Pakistan’s ISI, there are videos of that statements. Why doesn’t PM Modi ask Scindia about that statement now,” Singh told journalists in Chachura of Guna district, which forms part of Rajgarh LS seat.
Scindia and Singh are contesting the LS polls as BJP and Congress candidates from adjoining Guna and Rajgarh seats, respectively. Both the seats go to polls on May 7.
The relations between the Raghogarh royal family headed by Digvijaya Singh and Gwalior royal family of Scindias haven’t been cordial since decades. The political feud dates back to 1993 when Scindia’s father Madhavrao Scindia wasn’t considered by the Congress leadership for the CM post. The party then opted for Digvijaya.