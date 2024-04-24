Old rivalry crops up as Digvijaya, Jyotiraditya in fray from adjoining seats

BHOPAL: Old political rivalry between union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh has resurfaced in the Lok Sabha poll season.

“I’ve suffered for 17 years; I know him (Singh) better than himself. He’s coming to solicit votes now in Shivpuri and Guna. He destroyed Madhya Pradesh during his stint in power. During the Congress regime (Kamal Nath-led government), there was corruption in each and everything. I cut the wire of their money minting machine in 2020,” Scindia said recently in Guna constituency while justifying the pulling down of the Nath government by him and loyalist MLAs.

“Had I not pulled down the government, the money, which is now being credited into the accounts of women under the CM Ladli Behna Scheme, would have been pocketed by Congress leaders,” Scindia added.