Pak acknowledges India’s targeted elimination of terrorists: Yogi

The CM warned against the consequences of entrusting power in wrong hands, which, he claimed, could potentially fuel terrorism whereas endorsing the BJP would ensure a staunch approach to quelling terrorism emanating from across the border. “Today, Pakistan acknowledges India’s targeted elimination of terrorists.” While launching an attack on Congress candidate Danish Ali, a BSP turn coat, in Amroha, Yogi said that he was the one who had problem in chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai.’

Meanwhile, in Baghpat, Yogi claimed that Congress had promised personal law for a specific community thereby enforcing Shariat in the country. “This indicates that Congress and INDI Alliance are a threat to the Constitution of India,” he alleged adding all the INDI Alliance partners had come with their fake manifestos.

“They claim that they will remove poverty at once. When they are removed from power, they are reminded of removing the poverty. Both Congress and SP have had the history of grabbing properties,” said the CM.