Posters of Robert Vadra surface in Amethi amid speculation over Congress' candidate for LS polls 2024

AMETHI: While the ongoing suspense over the Congress's candidate for Amethi, posters seeking the candidature of Robert Vadra, husband of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have cropped up outside the local offices of Congress in Amethi and Gauriganj, here on Wednesday.

The posters reading: "Amethi ki janta kare pukar, Robert Vadra ab ki baar", (the people of Amethi want Robert Vadra this time) can be seen at the local offices of the Congress party in Amethi.

Notably, the posters appeared just two days before the commencement of the nominations for the fifth phase under which Amethi will vote on May 20. The nomination process for the constituency will start on April 26.

As per the Congress insiders, the party would officially announce the name of the candidates for Amethi and Rae Bareli after the second phase voting on April 26 when Wayanad, where former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is in fray, would vote.

The last day for filing nomination for fifth phase is May 3. While the BJP has announced sitting MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani as its candidate, the Congress is yet to name its pick.

Interestingly, Robrt Vadra is showing interest in contesting from Amethi this time, claiming that voters feel that if he contests from Amethi, they will have the option of correcting their mistake of electing Smriti Irani in 2019.

However, Congress brushed off the speculation over Vadra’s candidature saying that the decision on the party's candidate would be made public soon.