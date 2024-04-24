Nation

Renovation of Rahul’s Amethi house adds to candidature buzz

Party insiders are confident that Rahul and his sister Priyanka would be fielded from Amethi and Rae Bareli, respectively.
Namita Bajpai

AMETHI: Amid a strong buzz around former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Amethi in the Lok Sabha elections, a viral video showing the cleaning and renovation of his dwelling in Gauriganj here has invigorated the party cadre.

However, senior Congress leader Deepak Singh calls the renovation a routine exercise. While the Congress cadre are working silently on the ground, BJP workers along with the party candidate Smriti Irani are already engaged in an aggressive village-to-village campaign. Congress leaders claim that they want to keep it issue-based rather than falling for the BJP trap of making it a Smriti vs Rahul battle.

Party insiders are confident that Rahul and his sister Priyanka would be fielded from Amethi and Rae Bareli, respectively.

A formal announcement on the two seats is expected after the second phase of polls on April 26 when Wayanad in Kerala, from where Rahul is a contestant, would vote. Both Amethi and Rae Bareli will vote in the fifth phase on May 20.

