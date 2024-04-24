Satna: Caste factor in mining hub

BHOPAL : Figuring among prominent cement production and limestone-dolomite mining hubs of the country, the Satna Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh goes to polls in the second phase on Saturday, April 26. Famous among Hindus for housing Lord Ram’s Tapobhoomi Chitrakoot and also the revered shrine of Goddess Sharda in Maihar, it’s more the caste factor rather than any national issue, which casts its shadow on the politics of the seat spread in two districts – Satna and Maihar.

Though the seat, dominated by the OBC caste factor, has since 1996 elected OBC MPs, mainly from Patel and Kushwaha sub-castes of the OBC category, for the first time since 1991, it could be the Brahmins and Thakurs who will decide which of the two OBC candidates — BJP’s Ganesh Singh or Siddharth Kushwah emerge winner.

While fourth-time BJP MP Ganesh Singh (Kurmi) is eyeing fifth successive win, Kushwah OBC caste candidate and second-time sitting Congress MLA Siddharth Kushwah is pinning hopes on high anti-incumbency against Singh. Kushwah’s father, Sukhlal Kushwah, had broken the tradition of upper-caste candidates winning the seat. In the 1996 polls, fighting on a BSP ticket, Kushwah (OBC) defeated two ex-CMs – Virendra Kumar Sakhlecha (BJP) and the 1991 winner Arjun Singh (Congress).