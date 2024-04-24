'Vote bank hungry' Congress wants to implement quota on basis of religion: PM Modi

The Congress wanted to change the Constitution and hand over rights of the SCs, STs and OBCs to its vote bank, he said. The intention of the Congress is not good, it is not according to the Constitution, social justice and secularism. If anyone can protect your reservation, it is the BJP, Modi said.

"The Congress's eyes are not only on your reservation, but also on your earnings, your houses, shops and farms. The 'shehzada' of Congress (apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi) says they will conduct an X-ray of the property of every house and every family in the country. The Congress will snatch all these from you and they say that they will equally distribute them," he said.

Do you know to whom they will distribute it after "looting" it from you? Modi asked, to which the people replied in affirmative.

"I need not to tell you to whom they will distribute," he added.

Modi further said the "dangerous intentions" of Congress are coming to forth one by one and now it says it will impose inheritance tax.