Congress’s loot won’t stop even after you die: Modi

RAIPUR/BHOPAL/BENGALURU: Congress leader Sam Pitroda’s faux pas on inheritance tax in the US gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi fresh ammunition on Wednesday to attack the party over its proposed wealth redistribution.

Indian Overseas Congress chairman Pitroda, in an interview, said that in the US, 55% of a person’s wealth is “grabbed” by the government when he or she dies and only 45% goes to children. He called it “an interesting law”.

Addressing a campaign rally in Chhattisgarh, Modi cited Pitroda’s comment and said the Congress will loot people during their lifetime and even after death. “Congress ka mantra hei Congress ki loot ‘zindagi ke saath bhi, zindagi ke baad bhi,” Modi said borrowing the Life Insurance Corporation’s famous tagline.

To control the damage, the Congress distanced itself from Pitroda’s comments. Party leader Jairam Ramesh said Pitroda’s comment on inheritance tax does not reflect the party’s views on the subject. “I would like to categorically state that Congress has no plan on the inheritance tax,” Ramesh said.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar and Betul, both reserved constituencies for tribals, Modi recalled a three-decade-old Congress decision in Karnataka to add all Muslim castes to the backward caste basket.

“Congress has always been working at snatching the rights of SCs, STs and OBCs to bolster its vote bank,” he charged.

In his sharp riposte, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described it as an irresponsible statement. Siddaramaiah said based on the Chinnappa Reddy Commission report and taking consideration of the social and economic status, Muslims were brought under ‘2B’ of the OBC category in the state. “But this has been there for the past three decades. During this period, the BJP in the state or Centre never questioned it,” he pointed out.

‘My own views’

Congress leader Sam Pitroda said his views on inheritance has nothing to do with the Congress party. “I mentioned US inheritance tax in the US only as an example in my normal conversation on TV. Can I not mention facts?” he asked