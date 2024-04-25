JEE-Mains 2024 results announced: 56 candidates score 100 NTA scores, including two females

NEW DELHI: A record 56 candidates, including two females, scored 100 NTA scores in the Joint Entrance Examination-main (JEE0Main) 2024, the results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) Wednesday night.

The maximum number of candidates who scored full scores were from Telangana.

The toppers included two females - Sanvi Jain from Karnataka and Shayna Sinha from Delhi.

For the third consecutive year, Telangana has reported the highest number of candidates who scored 100 percentile in JEE Main examinations.

As many as 15 candidates from the southern state scored 100 NTA score. Last time, the figure was 11.

This is followed by Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh who have 7 students with 100 percentiles each. Last year, Maharashtra had two and Andhra had five candidates who scored 100 NTA. Delhi stood in the third position with six aspirants.

The 56 toppers include 40 from general category, 10 from OBC, and six from Gen-EWS category. There are no candidates from the SC and ST categories.