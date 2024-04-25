Nation

LS polls: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav files nomination papers from Kannauj

KANNAUJ: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday filed his nomination papers from Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency.

Yadav filed the nomination in the presence of party leaders, including Ram Gopal Yadav.

Akhilesh replaced his nephew Tej Pratap Yadav as the SP candidate from Kannauj.

Talking to reporters Ram Gopal Yadav said that SP will win the seat with a huge margin.

"The BJP candidate might lose his deposit in the seat," he said.

Akhilesh had won the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat first in 2000 and later represented it in 2004 and 2009.

On Monday, the SP had declared his nephew Tej Pratap Yadav as its candidate from the Kannauj parliamentary seat but changed its decision on Wednesday.

