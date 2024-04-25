Manish Kashyap, jailed for sharing alleged fake videos of attacks on migrant workers in TN, joins BJP

Bihar-based YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who was arrested last year for allegedly circulating 'fake videos' claiming attacks on Bihari migrants in Tamil Nadu, joined the BJP on Thursday. Kashyap joined the saffron party in the presence of Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, expressing gratitude towards Tiwari and the BJP for their support during his time in jail.

"Yesterday, we came from Bihar to Delhi with Manoj Tiwari. It was because of them (BJP) the bad days of my life ended. that I could come out of jail. So I have joined the BJP," Kashyap said.

He told the media that after being slapped with the NSA (National Security Act), he has now been granted bail and all charges against him have been cleared, including the withdrawal of the NSA. Kashyap affirmed his commitment to continue his fight against those who defame Sanatan.

"Only the BJP could have given this honour to the son of a poor family. There are a few parties in Bihar that don't allow you to join unless you approach them with suitcases full of cash. BJP respects the poor, women, YouTubers, and mothers. That's why BJP stands out as a distinct party and has emerged as one of the largest and most capable parties in the world." he added.