Manish Kashyap, jailed for sharing alleged fake videos of attacks on migrant workers in TN, joins BJP

Bihar-based YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who was arrested last year for allegedly circulating 'fake videos' claiming attacks on Bihari migrants in Tamil Nadu, joined the BJP on Thursday. Kashyap joined the saffron party in the presence of Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, expressing gratitude towards Tiwari and the BJP for their support during his time in jail.
"Yesterday, we came from Bihar to Delhi with Manoj Tiwari. It was because of them (BJP) the bad days of my life ended. that I could come out of jail. So I have joined the BJP," Kashyap said.
He told the media that after being slapped with the NSA (National Security Act), he has now been granted bail and all charges against him have been cleared, including the withdrawal of the NSA. Kashyap affirmed his commitment to continue his fight against those who defame Sanatan.
"Only the BJP could have given this honour to the son of a poor family. There are a few parties in Bihar that don't allow you to join unless you approach them with suitcases full of cash. BJP respects the poor, women, YouTubers, and mothers. That's why BJP stands out as a distinct party and has emerged as one of the largest and most capable parties in the world." he added.
Kashyap also said that the Lalu family looted and destroyed Bihar and he will strengthen Bihar by standing with the BJP.
Kashyap affirmed his dedication to nationalism and highlighted past challenges where he was "framed and imprisoned by certain parties for his nationalist activities." He credited his mother's blessings and the support of BJP leaders for his release from jail.
Manoj Tiwari expressed his support for Manish Kashyap, stating that someone like Kashyap, who raises public issues, has the backing of the BJP.
Tiwari mentioned that he has known Kashyap for a while and added that Kashyap's dedication to the welfare of the poor has led him to join with PM Modi to aid them.
In March 2023, Manish Kashyap was detained for circulating fabricated videos on YouTube depicting attacks on migrant workers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu, raising concerns about their safety in the state.
He was initially arrested in Bihar and later transferred to Tamil Nadu. After spending several months in jail in Madurai, Manish Kashyap was eventually returned to Bihar. He was released from jail in December 2023.
Earlier, the Madras High Court quashed the detention order against Kashyap. While quashing the detention order, the HC observed that the authorities had not followed due procedure while detaining Kashyap under the NSA Act. The court thus directed Kashyap to be set at liberty if he was not needed in connection with any other case.