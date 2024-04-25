MHA unit for real-time mitigation of online fraud, banks to link database

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs is working on forming a new wing called Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre under the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to deal with cyber financial fraud in real-time to save the victim’s money, sources said on Wednesday.

Terming the move a real game-changer, the sources said that the FMC will onboard all the agencies dealing with such crimes, including the government, banks, telecom service providers, IT intermediaries and social media companies, who so far till now have been working from different locations and in silos.

The interaction among them mostly takes place through an electronic medium that leads to time lag in processing a complaint to counter and retrieve financial fraud or transactions, they added.

A source, while confirming that the move is part of the 100 days agenda of the MHA for the new government, said, “To prevent and mitigate an online financial fraud in real time, there has been a realisation in the government to work out a seamless synergy among organisations like banks and financial institutions, telecom service providers, IT intermediaries, and social media platforms.”

As there is a requirement of linking bank databases and deputing their representatives with the CFMC, not all banks have agreed so far, but major ones have agreed to deploy their representatives, the sources said.