'Modi’s tough decisions rid country of corruption, terrorism, Maoism': Amit Shah

VARANASI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken "tough decisions" to rid the country of corruption, terrorism and Maoism.
He said the prime minister has brought glory to Kashi. Shah was addressing a gathering of party workers here after inaugurating the election office of Modi.
"Modi ji rid the country of corruption, casteism, nepotism, appeasement, terrorism and Naxalism. He even worked to rid the country of the signs of slavery which were there since the time of the British and the Mughals," Shah added.
Claiming that a decade of Modi rule would go into the annals of history as a period written in golden letters, he said in these years, Modi took tough decisions and worked to take the country forward in every field.
PM Modi, who won Varanasi in 2014 and 2019, will contest elections from the same Lok Sabha seat for the third time.
"It is an honour for me to inaugurate the election office of 'pradhan sevak' Narendra Modi here. All workers of the BJP have to work together to ensure that we fulfil the aim to cross 400 (seats)," the Union home minister told party workers.
"We have to take the message of development done by Narendra Modi to every household. We also have to take the promise of developed India made by Narendra Modi," he added.
Seeking the party workers to accomplish the target of 400 seats for NDA, Shah attributed abrogation of Art 370, enactment of Triple Talaq Act and CAA to Modi.