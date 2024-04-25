'Modi’s tough decisions rid country of corruption, terrorism, Maoism': Amit Shah

VARANASI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken "tough decisions" to rid the country of corruption, terrorism and Maoism.

He said the prime minister has brought glory to Kashi. Shah was addressing a gathering of party workers here after inaugurating the election office of Modi.

"Modi ji rid the country of corruption, casteism, nepotism, appeasement, terrorism and Naxalism. He even worked to rid the country of the signs of slavery which were there since the time of the British and the Mughals," Shah added.

Claiming that a decade of Modi rule would go into the annals of history as a period written in golden letters, he said in these years, Modi took tough decisions and worked to take the country forward in every field.