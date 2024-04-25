PM Modi symbolises 'asatyamev jayate', is diverting attention from real issues: Congress

Ramesh claimed that the trends from the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls show that in some states, the BJP has been "wiped out," and in some states, its seats are going down as compared to the 2019 polls.

"He (PM Modi) is trying to take the agenda in another direction. He first tried to give a communal colour to our manifesto and then talked about things that are not there in the 'Nyay Patra'. It is propaganda based on lies," Ramesh said.

"He is giving publicity to our manifesto, though it is wrong publicity," he said.

The Nyay Patra is based on feedback from the people during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, he said.

"It is very clear that due to the policies of Prime Minister Modi, unemployment has increased, price rise is not being reined in and economic inequalities have gone up," he said.

The Congress will fight the Lok Sabha polls on Nari Nyay, Yuva Nyay, Kisaan Nyay, Shramik Nyay and Hissedari Nyay, he asserted.

"Ours is a positive agenda. We want to fight the polls on people's issues such as unemployment, price rise, attack on Constitution, institutions," he said.

Ramesh claimed that Modi has stopped raising the slogan of '400 paar' and 'Modi Ki Guarantee', and is using a new language of polarisation.

Ramesh said, "Polarisation has always been his weapon but he is using the language of polarisation more brazenly to divert attention. He is just seeking to defame Congress' Nyay Patra'."