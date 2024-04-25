Portion of NH-313 caves in due to landslide in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANANAGAR: A portion of National Highway-313 caved in due to a landslide, triggered by incessant rain in Arunachal Pradesh for the past few days, disrupting traffic movement, an official said on Thursday.

Surface communication to Dibang Valley district in the northeastern state snapped after a stretch of the vital highway, connecting Roing in lower Dibang Valley with Anini was damaged.

The road between Hunli and Anini, the Dibang Valley district headquarters, was damaged due to the landslide on Wednesday night, he said.